Savant Capital LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

