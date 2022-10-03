Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 728,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CVS opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

