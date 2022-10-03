Savant Capital LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

