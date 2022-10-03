Savant Capital LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $196,562,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

