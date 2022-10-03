Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average of $408.78.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
