Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,180,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

