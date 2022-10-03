Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $22,231,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.31 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.