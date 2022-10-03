Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

