Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Lessened by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

