Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,200 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.