ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ScPrime has a market cap of $8.65 million and $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004493 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,491,314 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

