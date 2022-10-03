Secret Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Secret has a market cap of $20.58 million and $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00194743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.