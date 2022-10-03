Seele-N 1-Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $204.86 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

