Seigniorage Shares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,792.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $150,698.00 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.