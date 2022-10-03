SelfKey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.20 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SelfKey has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

