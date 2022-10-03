SelfKey Trading Down 5.4% This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

