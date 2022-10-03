Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $32.78 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $43.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

