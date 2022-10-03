Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

