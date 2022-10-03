Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.