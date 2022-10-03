Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

