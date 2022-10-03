Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,355 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

