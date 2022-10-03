Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,523.00

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shabu Shabu Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shabu Shabu Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shabu Shabu Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.