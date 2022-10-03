Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $493,500.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

