Shardus Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.55 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006196 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00274714 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars.
