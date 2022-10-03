Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $69,006.71

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $69,006.71 and approximately $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,187 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

