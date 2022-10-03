SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0001

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $70,237.62 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

