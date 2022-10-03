Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 888.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.