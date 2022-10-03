Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 25.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,626,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 7,663,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,011.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

