Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Increases By 24.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.55. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 18.59%.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.