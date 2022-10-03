Short Interest in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Drops By 11.4%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AeroClean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AERC opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $117.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AeroClean Technologies

Separately, Benchmark raised AeroClean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

