Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Increases By 20.3%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.48. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Affinity Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

