Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expands By 20.3%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 588,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $465,148 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

