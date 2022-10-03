Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Declines By 11.4%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Up 1.5 %

About Allied Healthcare Products

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

