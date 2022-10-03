Short Interest in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Declines By 14.2%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $648,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMCIW stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

