Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Drops By 7.0%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Angi by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Angi by 2,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

