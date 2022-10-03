Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Decreases By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.