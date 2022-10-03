Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Decreases By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.