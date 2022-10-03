Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Decreases By 9.4%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

APLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

