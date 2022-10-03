Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Increases By 24.7%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 701,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

APRE stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.