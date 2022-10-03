Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Declines By 5.7%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

