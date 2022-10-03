Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Decreases By 11.7%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $858,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $144,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

