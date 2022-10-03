SiaCashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SiaCashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $522,762.34 and approximately $469,971.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Coin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,888,617 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

