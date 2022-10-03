Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $180.26 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,083,412,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
