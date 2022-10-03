Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SBSW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.23.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.