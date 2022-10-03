SifChain (erowan) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $149,545.00

SifChain (erowan) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. SifChain has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $149,545.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SifChain has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,833,017,901 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,423,975 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SifChain is sifchain.finance.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

