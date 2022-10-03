Signata Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signata’s official website is sata.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

