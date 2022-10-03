Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0002 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $187,133.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,408.78 or 1.00027952 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00080171 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.