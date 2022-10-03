Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

