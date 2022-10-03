SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $3.24 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $45.13 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

