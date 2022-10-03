Siren (SI) Price Hits $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Siren (SI) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Siren has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Siren has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siren coin can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siren alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Siren

Siren’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.