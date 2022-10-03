SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITC stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

